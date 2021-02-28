Maharashtra: 625 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths in 24 hours

-
Thane has added625 new cases of
coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,64,250,an official said on Sunday.
Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, five more deaths due to the viral infection was also reported, taking the toll in the district to 6,268, he said.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.37 per cent, he said.
So far, 2,52,029patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.38 per cent, the official said.
As of now, there are 5,953 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,906,while the death toll has reached 1,205, another official said.
