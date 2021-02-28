India reports 16,752 new Covid-19 infections,113 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
Testing ramped up at IGI Airport to detect new coronavirus variant
US: Coronavirus bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
With 88,650 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 600,000 mark
-
As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.
With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases and 1,07,75,169 discharges.
The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,57,051 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths.
As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,43,01,266 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today that the total number of samples has reached 21,62,31,106 as of Saturday, including 7,95,723 samples tested yesterday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU