Maharashtra Assembly approves supplementary demands of Rs 29,000 crore

Assembly on Tuesday passed by voice vote the supplementary demands of Rs 29,084 crore for the year 2020-21.

A major chunk of the demands, Rs 10,500 crore, was allocated to farmer loan waiver, while Rs 2,100 crore was earmarked for health and medical education. A sum of Rs 50 crore was proposed for purchase of ambulances for rural and urban areas.

The House also passed two state GST (Goods and Services Tax) amendment bills which were tabled on Monday.

The amendment was aimed at bringing uniformity between the state and the Central GST.

Meanwhile, Health minister Rajesh Tope said a special cell will be set up to check side effects in the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection.

He said Remdesivir medicine will be provided to COVID-19 patients at the expense of the state government.

Home Minister Anil Dehsmukh said the draft of a bill modelled on Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act regarding crimes against women and children was ready, but it has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

