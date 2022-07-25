PM Narendra Modi to launch international bullion exchange on July 29

-
ALSO READ
India's biggest bullion refiner forays into silver for industrial use
NSE, IBJA to launch bullion spot exchange soon, framework will cater to B2B
ED to move court against businessman Nandkishor in Pushpak Bullion case
NSE plans new exchange for domestic spot gold
Gift City gold imports: Qualified jewellers can make advance payment
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the country's first international bullion exchange at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Friday.
He will also lay the foundation stone of the unified regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority's headquarters building.
GIFT City is India's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
The prime minister, during his visit, will launch the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), which will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India, according to a statement by IFSC Authority.
"This shall empower India to gain its rightful place in the global bullion market and serve the global value chain with integrity and quality. This also re-enforces the commitment of the Government of India towards enabling India to be able to influence global bullion prices as a principal consumer," the statement said.
Also, the prime minister will launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. Under this system, all orders on Nifty derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform.
The connect platform will deepen liquidity in derivative markets at GIFT-IFSC.
Brokers and dealers from India and across international jurisdictions are expected to participate in large numbers for trading derivatives through the connect.
Several key announcements will also be made during the visit of the prime minister, the statement said.
Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation Amit Shah, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will be attending the events.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU