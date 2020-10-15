Maharashtra CM puts state machinery on alert in view of heavy rains

Chief Minister Uddhav



Thackeray on Thursday asked the state administration, Army, Navy and Air Force to be on high alert to tackle any emergency arising out of and flood-like situation in parts of western and Marathwada.

Thackeray chaired a meeting to take a review of the flood situation.

have been lashing several parts of the state, including Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur. Over 8,000 people from Pandharpur tehsil in Solapur district have been shifted to safer places, officials have said.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed in Osmanabad, Solapur, Pandharpurand Baramati.

The chief minister asked the administration to avoid loss of life, property and agriculture due to the

Apart from the NDRF, the Army, Navy and Air Force, have been asked to be on high alert for emergency rescue and relief, it said.

Thackeray asked the authorities to expeditiously carry out assessment of the losses caused by the rains.

He also directed the local administration to provide financial assistance to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the wall collapse incident in Pandharpur due to heavy rains.

Six people were killed on Wednesday when a wall on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in the Pandharpur temple town of Solapur district collapsed due to heavy rains, officials said.

Due to winds and cloudburst, heavy rains have lashed several districts especially Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad and Latur, the CMO said in the statement.

In Solapur district there is flood-like situation in villages in the Ujni dam area while in Pune district all dams are completely full, it added.

