Maharashtra CM puts state machinery on alert in view of heavy rains

-
ALSO READ
Exercising caution on reopening places of worship: Maharashtra CM
Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM
Won't tolerate attempts to 'finish off' Bollywood: Uddhav Thackeray
Consulting experts on Aarey metro carshed shifting: Maharashtra CM
Uddhav Thackeray asks MMRDA to see if metro car-shed can shift out of Aarey
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav
Thackeray on Thursday asked the state administration, Army, Navy and Air Force to be on high alert to tackle any emergency arising out of heavy rains and flood-like situation in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Thackeray chaired a meeting to take a review of the flood situation.
Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the state, including Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur. Over 8,000 people from Pandharpur tehsil in Solapur district have been shifted to safer places, officials have said.
In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed in Osmanabad, Solapur, Pandharpurand Baramati.
The chief minister asked the administration to avoid loss of life, property and agriculture due to the heavy rains.
Apart from the NDRF, the Army, Navy and Air Force, have been asked to be on high alert for emergency rescue and relief, it said.
Thackeray asked the authorities to expeditiously carry out assessment of the losses caused by the rains.
He also directed the local administration to provide financial assistance to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the wall collapse incident in Pandharpur due to heavy rains.
Six people were killed on Wednesday when a wall on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in the Pandharpur temple town of Solapur district collapsed due to heavy rains, officials said.
Due to winds and cloudburst, heavy rains have lashed several districts especially Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad and Latur, the CMO said in the statement.
In Solapur district there is flood-like situation in villages in the Ujni dam area while in Pune district all dams are completely full, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU