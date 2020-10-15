Varavara Rao's wife moves SC seeking bail for him in Elgar Parishad case

The wife of Telugu poet and writer Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, moved the on Thursday seeking bail for him claiming that his continued custody amounts to cruel and inhuman treatment.

The petition, filed by Pendyala Hemalatha, urged the court to immediately release of Rao on the ground that his continued custody was violating his rights granted under Article 21of the Constitution (life or personal liberty) and dignity.

The petition further said that during the pendency of the petition, the 81-year-old accused be released on temporary medical bail and be allowed to travel to Hyderabad to be with his family and loved ones.

