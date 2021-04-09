Maharashtra CM to hold all-party meet on Saturday to discuss Covid-19

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav
Thackeray will hold an all-party meeting on April 10 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, a BJP leader said on Friday.
Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said the decision to organise the all-party meeting was taken this afternoon.
"This decision was taken during the meeting held today to decide the postponement of MPSC exams scheduled for Sunday," he said.
When asked about the weekend lockdown that comes into force from Friday night, Darekar said the state government should take a decision on financially supporting small businesses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
