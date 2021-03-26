Maharashtra: CM to meet district collectors to review Covid-19 situation

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting of all district collectors on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation in the State.
According to Chief Minister's Office, CM will chair the meeting through video conference which is scheduled to start at 3.30.
Mumbai on Thursday reported 5,504 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.
2,281 cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
There are 33,961 active cases in the city and the death toll in the city stands at 11,620.
