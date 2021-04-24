Kejriwal writes to his counterparts, urges them to provide oxygen to Delhi

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged his counterparts in other states to provide oxygen to the national capital, saying all available resources are proving to be inadequate owing to the severity of COVID 19.
Kejriwal's request for supply of oxygen came following the death of 20 patients in Jaipur Golden Hospital here as Delhi's desperate hunt for the life-saving gas continued amid rising COVID-19 cases.
"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," Kejriwal tweeted in the evening.
The deaths at Jaipur Golden took place when the hospital was waiting for oxygen to be replenished, officials said on Saturday.
