Maharashtra coronavirus update: 2,620 new Covid-19 cases, 59 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
India administers lowest number of coronavirus tests in a month
-
Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,620 new coronavirus infections which took the state's caseload to 65,73,092, the health department said.
As many as 59 patients died during the day, raising the death toll on account of the pandemic to 1,39,470. Further, 1,47,722 samples were tested, taking the total of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 5,99,14,679. Total recoveries rose to 63,97,018, with 2,943 patients being discharged from hospitals.
As of Friday there were 33,011 active cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai reported 529 new infections and eight deaths. The total of cases in the country's financial capital rose to 7,47,685, and death toll reached 16,149. Nashik division reported 429 new cases including 329 in the Ahmednagar district alone. Pune division reported 789 new cases including 290 in Pune district. Kolhapur division reported 217 cases, Aurangabad division 57 cases, Latur division 100 cases, Akola division eight and Nagpur division reported 10 new coronavirus cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 65,73,092, New cases 2,620, Death toll 1,39,470, Total recoveries 63,97,018, Active cases 33,011, Total tests 5,99,14,679.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU