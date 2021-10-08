Kerala registers 10,944 more Covid infections, 120 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
India to receive between 190-250 mn fully subsidised Covid vaccines: Gavi
-
Kerala on Friday saw 10,944 more people turn Covid positive after 95,510 samples was tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate stood at 11.45 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.
He also said that 12,922 people turned negative, taking the total number of active cases to 1,16,645 of which 10.45 per cent were in hospitals.
Another 120 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death tally to 26,072.
State Health Minister Veena George said that apart from the present death tally, another 7,000 more cases will be classified under the Covid death category.
The Congress-led Opposition has, for long, been demanding that the present death figures were fudged and demanded a re-examination of deaths.
On the vaccination front, 93.2 per cent or 2.49 crore of the above 18 years have got their first dose, of which 43.4 per cent or 1.16 crore have been given both the jabs.
--IANS
sg/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU