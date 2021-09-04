Maharashtra coronavirus update: Reports 4,130 Covid-19 cases, 64 deaths

-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,130 new coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities, the state health department said.
The infection tally in the state thus rose to 64,82,117 while the death toll reached 1,37,707. The number of recoveries rose to 62,88,851, with 2,506 patients discharged during the day. The state now has 52,025 active cases. Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.02 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. Hingoli as well as rural parts of Chandrapur, Nanded, Akola and Nagpur districts and municipal corporations of Parbhani, Jalgaon and Dhule did not report any fresh COVID-19 case. Ahmednagar district reported the highest 730 new cases, followed by rural parts of Pune with 506 infections. Among districts, highest number of fatalities were also reported in rural parts of Ahmednagar district where 17 patients succumbed since Friday evening. Of eight regions, the Pune region saw the highest 1,560 new cases coming to light, followed by 951 infections in the Mumbai region. Nashik region reported 857 fresh infections, Kolhapur 547, Latur 146, Aurangabad 24, Akola 27 and Nagpur region 18 new cases. Pune region recorded the highest 20 deaths during the day, followed by Nashik region with 19 deaths. Notably, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh deaths due to COVID-19.
Mumbai region recorded 13 deaths, Kolhapur nine and Latur three deaths. Mumbai city witnessed 413 new cases and four deaths while Pune city saw 218 fresh infections and no fatality. Pune district has also the highest 15,469 active cases. With 1,72,875 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far reached 5,46,60,825. A total of 3,02,196 people are in home quarantine and 2,013 are in institutional quarantine. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,82,117, New cases 4,130, Total deaths 1,37,707, New deaths 64, Total recoveries 62,88,851, Active cases 52,025, Total tests conducted 5,46,60,825.
