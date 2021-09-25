Maharashtra DGP sends proposal to suspend Param Bir Singh

-
ALSO READ
Maha govt extends protection from arrest to Param Bir Singh till June 22
Bookie says Param Bir Singh asked him to pay Rs 10 cr to escape arrest
Shocking, Param Bir Singh has no trust in state police now, says SC
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
Atrocities case: Won't arrest Param Bir Singh till July 3: Maha govt to HC
-
Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey recently sent a proposal to suspend IPS officer Param Bir Singh and other police officials named in alleged extortion cases, but the state Home Department sought more details, sources said on Saturday.
At least four FIRs of 'extortion' have been registered against Singh, a former Mumbai police commissioner, in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane.
The Home Department returned the DGP's proposal asking for more specific information about the role of the each accused official in these cases, government sources said.
Besides Singh, officials of ranks of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) have been named as accused in the FIRs.
Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 after city police officer Sachin Waze was arrested by the NIA in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai house 'Antilia'. After his transfer to Home Guard, the IPS officer accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect bribes from hotel and bar owners, an allegation the latter denied. But Deshmukh stepped down from his post subsequently as CBI registered a case against him.
Some of the FIRs against Singh, where he and other officials are accused of extorting money from complainants -- builders in some cases -- by threatening to arrest them in false cases , were registered after his allegations against NCP leader Deshmukh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU