Maharashtra: Flood situation grim in parts of Wardha due to rainfall

-
ALSO READ
Rainfall in India 9% higher than previous years but 85 districts still dry
Heavy rains continue unabated in Mumbai for 4th day, local trains delayed
Flood-like situation in Gujarat's Kheda, arrangements made to shift people
Amarnath Tragedy: Not cloudburst, but highly localised heavy rainfall: IMD
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; IMD forecasts more showers
-
Flood situation in parts of Maharashtra's Wardha district remained grim as the region witnessed incessant rainfall with overflowing dams.
Rescue operation continues amid normal life being affected.
Earlier on Monday, an Orange alert has been issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai by predicting a thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.
As the flood situation continues to prevail in the Sironcha town of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the lives of people have been badly impacted as large swathes of land remain inundated in water.
On Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carried out relief work in flood-affected areas in Gadchiroli and distributed various essential items among the people.
According to a report from Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index on Saturday, a total of 102 lives were lost in the rain and flood-related incidents that struck Maharashtra since June 1.
As per the SDMD, the death toll of animals, so far, stood at 189. Around 11,836 persons were evacuated and 73 relief camps were set up in the state, the July 16 report of Maharashtra SDMD revealed.
Two deaths were recorded on Saturday, and a total of 68 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour.
Notably, several districts of Maharashtra have been facing the aftermath of torrential rainfalls, this season, after which the government of Maharashtra has positioned 13 NDRF and three SDRF teams in several districts of the state.
At least 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, and Chandrapur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU