Maharashtra govt announces Rs 212 bn special package for backward regions

The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a special package of Rs 212.22 billion for the backward regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra in the state.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the Legislative Assembly that the government would set up a special "facility" in Nagpur to monitor its implementation over the next one-and-half years.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the package was a reply to those who were questioning the purpose of holding the Monsoon session of the legislature in Nagpur.

"It is a very time-bound programme. You asked why the Monsoon session was convened in Nagpur. It was convened to ensure development of Vidarbha and Marathwada, which did not happen during your tenure," the chief minister said.

"All these years, Vidarbha and Marathwada remained backward during earlier regimes (of Congress-NCP)... Hence, we are announcing the package to fast-track the development of Marathwada and Vidarbha," Mungantiwar said.

He also assured people of Konkan and other backward areas that their concerns will be addressed.

"Some people may have doubts from where Rs 212.22 billion will come? Don't worry. We have thought of how to raise the money," he said, adding that the demand for funds would be made to the GST Council.

The package would focus on development of agriculture, industries, irrigation and tourism, the finance minister said.

Under the package, the government promised to complete 83 small irrigation projects and 6 medium and big projects in the near future in Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 134.22 billion.

These projects would help irrigate 256,000 hectares area in these regions. "A war room" has been set up in the state secretariat in Mumbai for this, Mungantiwar said.



The government is also increasing subsidy for drip irrigation by 15 per cent in all 19 districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, he said, adding that Rs 1 billion would be allotted for this.

The Fadnavis dispensation also aims to create 30,000 farm ponds in Marathwada, the minister said.

Cotton-to-cloth industry clusters would be developed in Nagpur and Vardha, he said.

A milk collection network and processing facilities would be created, Mungantiwar said, adding that a new government milk brand "Gondavana" would be created on the lines of the Mahananda brand.

A plant will be set up in Gadchiroli district to manufacture products under the brand name.



A "skill university" would be set up at Aurangabad, while hostels would be constructed in all 19 districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, the finance minister said.

The varsity would be set up through the funds which became available after the Union Minority Affairs Ministry abolished the Haj subsidy, he added.

A medical college would be set up on a private-public-partnership basis at Washim and the government would bear the costs of setting up a dental college on the same premises, he said.

Self-help groups would be created for women from minority communities, he informed the House.

Vidarbha and Marathwada are considered less developed compared to more prosperous Western Maharashtra. A section of Vidarbha leaders have been seeking separate statehood for long.

