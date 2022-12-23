JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt issues notice to wardens of 28 hostels for poor facilities

Wardens of 28 govt hostels have been served show cause notices and will face inquiries over various complaints about poor facilities, the Maharashtra govt informed the state Legislative Council

Topics
Maharashtra | Legislative Council

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Wardens of 28 government hostels have been served show cause notices and will face inquiries over various complaints about poor facilities, the Maharashtra government informed the state Legislative Council on Friday.

A special squad of the social welfare department had conducted random checks at 54 government hostels in the state, Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Rathod said.

Rathod was responding to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Manisha Kayande, and BJP MLCs Prasad Lad, Nagorao Ganar and Ramesh Patil.

The social welfare department had conducted a 'samvad' programme on July 27 and 28, during which officials themselves stayed in hostels and interacted with students living there, the minister said.

Officials found that some wardens were not living in the hostels. Apart from this, some hostels also lacked clean drinking water and hot water, libraries, proper food, cleanliness among a host of other facilities, he said.

After some of the complaints were found to be true, wardens of 28 hostels were issued show cause notices and were facing inquiries, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 18:42 IST

