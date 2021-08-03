Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 11,500 crore for flood victims, repair works

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
In pics: Rescue operation and the latest updates on Uttarakhand disaster
-
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday sanctioned a sum of Rs 11,500 crore for providing immediate assistance to rain and flood-affected people and to carry out repair works of infrastructure damaged in the deluge last month.
In a statement, the government said apart from providing immediate relief, a part of the Rs 11,500 crore package will be spent on repair works and taking some long-term measures to address issues related to flood prevention and mitigation. The state disaster management department made a presentation before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on the recent floods and heavy rains after which the Maharashtra cabinet sanctioned the financial assistance, it said. Districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur were badly affected due to floods and extremely heavy rainfall that pounded these districts from July 21 to 23. More than 200 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents like landslides and over two lakh people were forced to leave their homes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU