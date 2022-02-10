Maharashtra logs 6,248 new Covid cases, 45 deaths; active cases 70,150

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
Omicron spread: Third Covid shot after nine months of second jab
Bangladesh starts administering Covid vaccine booster shots on trial basis
-
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 6,248 new COVID-19 cases, 894 less than the day ago, which took the caseload to 78,29,633, the health department said.
The virus claimed the lives of 45 persons during the day, as against 92 on Wednesday. With this, the death toll rose to 1,43,292, it said.
The overall recovery count in the state grew to 76,12,233 after 18,942 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 70,150 active cases, the department said in its bulletin.
The state on Thursday also found 121 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, of which 84 cases were reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and 37 others by the B J Medical College.
The Omicron cases are detected in Nagpur (82), Wardha (14), Pune city (nine), Sindhudurg (eight) and Dhule, Latur, Amravati and Yavatmal (two each), it added.
The COVID-19 fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 97.22 per cent.
Currently, 5,53,175 people are in home isolation and 2,386 others in institutional quarantine.
With 1,34,891 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,60,40,567, it said.
Pune administrative region recorded 1,951 new cases, followed by Nashik (811), Nagpur (1,042), Mumbai (892), Akola (579) Aurangabad (445), Kolhapur (310) and the Latur region (218), it added. Each administrative region comprises multiple districts.
Of the 45 fatalities, Pune region reported 17, followed by 11 in Mumbai region, five in Nagpur, four in Nashik and Akola each, two in Latur while one each on Aurangabad and Kolhapur, it added.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total positive cases 78,29,633; fresh cases 6,248; death toll 1,43,292; recoveries 76,12,233; active cases 70,150; total tests 7,60,40,567.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU