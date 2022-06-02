Maharashtra records 1,045 Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
UK records 93,045 Covid-19 cases as Omicron dominant in London
ArcelorMittal posts three-fold jump in Q4 net income at $4,045 million
MoRTH constructs 8,045 kms of highways during April-February '22
Highway construction gains pace, 8,045 km constructed till Feb-end
Maharashtra records 182 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,027
-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, the state health department said.
The tally of active cases in the state also rose to 4,559. The caseload in the state now stands at 78,89,212, and death toll at 1,47,861. On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,081 new cases and zero fatalities. The increase in cases on Wednesday was the highest since February 24. Of 1,045 new cases recorded on Thursday, Mumbai alone accounted for 704. The sole fatality in the state was also reported from Mumbai.
The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.78 per cent.
Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases.
As many as 517 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 77,36,792.
The recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent. As many as 26,278 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which raised the tally of samples tested so far to 8,09,51,360.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases 1,045, New deaths: One, Total cases: 78,89,212; Death toll 1,47,861; Active cases: 4,559; New Tests: 26,278.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU