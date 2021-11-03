Maharashtra records 1,193 new Covid-19 cases; 39 deaths, 1,519 recoveries

-
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,193 fresh COVID-19 cases, a rise of 115 from a day ago, and 39 new fatalities, the health department said.
With these additions, the statewide coronavirus tally rose to 66,14,158, while the death toll increased to 1,40,313, the department added. On Tuesday, the state had reported 1,078 fresh COVID-19 cases and 48 fatalities. A total of 1,519 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,55,100 and leaving the state with 15,119 active cases, it said. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.6 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,29,47,355 with 1,03,563 swab samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the department said. Of the 39 deaths, the Thane region recorded 15, followed by 10 in the Pune region. Mumbai district reported the highest 319 new infections, followed by 119 in Pune district. Among the 15,119 active patients in Maharashtra, Mumbai district has the highest at 4,186, the health department said.
Among the 64,55,100 recovered patients, the highest number - 11,32,271 - was from the Pune district.
Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,14,158, new cases 1,193, total deaths 1,40,313, recoveries 64,55,100, active cases 15,119, total tests 6,29,47,355.
