Maharashtra records 144 Covid-19 cases, two fatalities in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834, a health official said.
Both the fatalities were reported from Pune city, he said.
With 95 patients being discharged after COVID-19 treatment, the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,28,091 as of Sunday, leaving the state with 916 active cases.
The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 98.11 per cent and the case positivity rate is 9.84 per cent, the official said.
With 27,094 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has risen to 8,00,46,447.
Mumbai city reported the highest number of 73 cases in the state, and Pune city 15 cases. Dhule district reported 12 cases, the official said.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 144, total cases 78,76,841, fatalities 1,47,834, active cases 916, tests conducted 27,094.
