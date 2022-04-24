Stay alert, keep following Covid-appropriate behaviour: PM Modi to people

-
With several festivals coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to stay alert of the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and washing hands.
In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said that in the coming days the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated.
"All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," Modi said.
"In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them," the prime minister stressed.
Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conference, official sources had said on Saturday.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter, they said.
With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,57,545, while the active cases increased to 15,873, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.67 crore.
