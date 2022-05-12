Maharashtra records 231 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,434

-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 231 fresh coronavirus cases, more than half of them from Mumbai, and one more death linked to the infection, the state health department said.
With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,80,074, while the death toll increased to 1,47,851, the department said in a bulletin. Mumbai recorded 139 cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the new patients in the state. The state's sole death due to the respiratory disease in the day was reported from Solapur district. Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent. Ratnagiri, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts have zero active cases, the bulletin said. It said 208 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,30,789 and leaving the state with 1,434 active cases. The health department said 28,191 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, pushing up their total count in the state to 8,04,80,929.
