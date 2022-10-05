JUST IN
Maharashtra records 416 new Covid cases, zero death; active tally at 2,654
Maharashtra records 416 new Covid cases, zero death; active tally at 2,654

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 416 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,23,255, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Municipal health workers testing for Covid-19 collect swab samples of passengers at a railway station in Mumbai on January 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 416 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,23,255, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,349. The state has witnessed a slight rise in new cases as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 407 COVID-19 infections and two fatalities. Of the new cases, the highest 209 were registered in the Mumbai administrative circle followed by Pune (110), Nagpur (36), Akola (17), Nashik (13), Kolhapur (12), Latur (10) and Aurangabad (9) circles, a health department bulletin said. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. The cumulative number of recuperated cases rose to 79,72,252 after 477 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, said the bulletin. Maharashtra has 2,654 active COVID-19 cases and of these, the highest - 795 - are in Mumbai, followed by 733 and 307 in Pune and Thane districts, respectively, it said. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.14 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. With 18,768 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples tested so far in the state rose to 8,48,85,992, said the department. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,23,255; fresh cases 416; death toll 1,48,349; recoveries 79,72,252; active cases 2,654; total tests 8,48,85,992.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 20:08 IST

