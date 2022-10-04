Mumbai logs 155 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 784

-
-
Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 155 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,701, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The toll remained unchanged at 19,733, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,30,184 after 85 patients recovered from the infection, he said.
There has been a slight increase in the daily cases, as the city had on Monday recorded 66 infections.
As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 4,387 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out in the city to 1,83,29,997.
With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, Mumbai is left with 784 active cases, of which only 12 patients are symptomatic.
The overall growth rate of cases is 0.008 per cent, while the doubling rate is at 9,045 days.
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 20:11 IST
