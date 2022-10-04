JUST IN
FM to attend World Bank-IMF annual meeting, drive investor outreach
India ready to contribute to any peace efforts: PM Modi to Ukraine Prez
Commerce ministry says no export ban on rice, traders to pay 20% duty
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hints at early Budget for poll-bound state
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals
Rajnath Singh approves renaming of Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantt
Gujarat: Ten killed, seven injured as container truck hits three-wheeler
Circular on requirement of certificate to cover Modi's event withdrawn
Reduction in sown acreage to feed inflation: Bank of Baroda report
EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
FM to attend World Bank-IMF annual meeting, drive investor outreach
Business Standard

Mumbai logs 155 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 784

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 155 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,701, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 155 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,701, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,733, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,30,184 after 85 patients recovered from the infection, he said.

There has been a slight increase in the daily cases, as the city had on Monday recorded 66 infections.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 4,387 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out in the city to 1,83,29,997.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, Mumbai is left with 784 active cases, of which only 12 patients are symptomatic.

The overall growth rate of cases is 0.008 per cent, while the doubling rate is at 9,045 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 20:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU