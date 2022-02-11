Maharashtra records 5,455 Covid cases, 63 deaths; 14,635 patients recover

-
ALSO READ
UK sees record highest daily Covid cases at 78,610 amid Omicron spread
Maharashtra logs 26,538 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 797
US sets grim new record for daily Covid-19 cases amid Omicron surge
Myanmar reports 152 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 1.32%
UK reports more than 190,000 daily Covid-19 cases as tally nears 14 mn
-
Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,455 new coronavirus infections, about 700 less than the day before, the state health department said.
The virus also claimed 63 lives since Thursday evening. On the other hand, 14,635 patients recovered in the state during this period. The caseload increased to 78,35,088, while the death toll rose to 1,43,355. The overall recovery count increased to 76,26,868. There are now 60,902 active COVID-19 patients in the state. The state also reported 76 fresh cases of Omicron variant on Friday. Pune city reported 46 Omicron cases, Amravati 12, Jalna eight, Pune rural four, Wardha three, Sindhudurg and Ahmednagar one each, while one patient is from another state.
Coronavirus fatality rate in the state fell marginally from 1.83 per cent to 1.82 per cent. The recovery rate improved to 97.34 per cent from 97.22 per cent. Currently, 6,10,718 people are in home isolation and another 2,392 in institutional quarantine in the state. With 1,29,059 coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the tally of sample tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,61,69,626,. The positivity rate in the state was 10.29 per cent, the report said. The Pune administrative region recorded 1,578 new cases on Friday, followed by Nashik region (959), Nagpur (812), Mumbai (738), Akola (719) Aurangabad (174), Kolhapur (240) and Latur region (235 cases). Each administrative region comprises multiple districts. Of 63 new fatalities, the Pune region reported 24, followed by 13 in Nashik region, six each in Akola and Nagpur, five each in Mumbai and Kolhapur, three in Aurangabad and one in Latur region. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 78,35,088; New cases 5,455; Death toll 1,43,355; Total recoveries 76,26,868; Active cases 60,902; Total tests 7,61,69,626.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU