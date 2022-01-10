Maharashtra reports 44,388 Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths in past 24 hrs

As many as 44,388 new COVID-19 cases were reported in during the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Sunday.

The active cases currently stand at 2,02,259 in the state.

During the last 24 hours, 15,351 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,72,432. The recovery rate in the state is 94.98 per cent.

As many as 12 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the state during the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate stands at 2.04 per cent.

According to the media bulletin, out of 7,05,45,105 laboratory samples, 69,20,044 have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 10,76,996 people are in-home quarantine and 2,614 people are in institutionalquarantine, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, reported 207 new cases of variant of the COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, the tally of the variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 1,216.

Out of 1,216 Omcron cases, 454 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

As per the bulletin, of 207 cases, 155 have been reported by B J Medical College and 52 have been reported by the National Institute of Virology. Following these, Sangli reported (57), Mumbai (40), Pune MC (22), Nagpur (21), Pimpri-Chinchwad MC (15), Thane MC (12) and Kolhapur (8).

Meanwhile, Mumbai logged 19,474 fresh COVID-19 cases and during the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has gone up to 9,14,572.

Seven people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the COVID-19 in Mumbai to 16,406.

A total of 8,063 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 7,78,119. The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 85 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)