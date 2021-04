Maharashtra reports 60,212 new coronavirus cases, 281 die

on Tuesday reported



60,212 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 35,19,208 while 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526, the state health department said.

In view of the alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from 8 pm on April 14.

is now left with 5,93,042 active cases,the department said in a release.

Mumbai recorded 7,873 new cases and 27 fatalities, takingthe tally to 5,35,264 and the toll to 12,093.

A total of 31,624 patients were discharged during theday in Maharashtra, taking the count of recoveries to28,66,097, it said.

With 2,37,658 new tests, the number of samples testedso far in has gone up to 2,25,60,051, thedepartment added.

Currently, 32,94,398 people are in home quarantinewhile 30,399 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 81.44 per cent andthe fatality rate is 1.66 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and satellitetowns, recorded 16,596 cases and 46 deaths during the day,taking the count of cases to 11,15,194 and the fatalities to 21,245.

Nashik division reported 8,650 cases including 2,659in Nashik city.

Pune division saw 12,372 fresh infections including5,214 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division added 1,528 new cases whileAurangabad division added 3,333, Latur division 5,210, Akoladivision 1,430, and Nagpur division 11,093 cases including5,084 in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's figures are: Positive cases35,19,208, death 58,526, recoveries 28,66,097, active 5,93,042, total tests 2,25,60,051, tests today 2,37,658.

