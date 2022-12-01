Maharashtra sees 50 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 373

on Thursday recorded 50 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,35,850, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407 for the second consecutive day, a health official said.

This is a slight jump from the 43 cases recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for just two cases, while the figure was 11 for Pune, he said.

The recovery count increased by 72 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,87,070, leaving the state with an active caseload of 373, he said.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

So far, 8,56,54,208 tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 13,244 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

