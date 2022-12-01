JUST IN
Four more hospitals receive NQAS certification in Chhattisgarh
Railways ferries 124 mt freight in Nov; FY23 earnings top Rs 1 trillion
Telegram shares user info with Delhi High Court in copyright case
Govt plans to introduce 16 new bills in upcoming Winter session from Dec 7
NSE phone tapping: Court to hear pleas of Ramakrishna, Pandey on Dec 7
Rooting for mangroves: Many reasons to expand these carbon sinks in India
AIIMS-Delhi working on cyber security policy as servers remain down
Data hack derails daily life at AIIMS; admin reaches out to govt, IT firms
Explained: How 'Digi Yatra' reads one's face as the boarding pass
Will stand and fight again, against what is wrong, says Bilkis Bano
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore
Business Standard

Maharashtra sees 50 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 373

Maharashtra recorded 50 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,35,850, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407 for the second consecutive day, a health official said

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
Representative Image

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 50 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,35,850, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407 for the second consecutive day, a health official said.

This is a slight jump from the 43 cases recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for just two cases, while the figure was 11 for Pune, he said.

The recovery count increased by 72 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,87,070, leaving the state with an active caseload of 373, he said.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

So far, 8,56,54,208 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 13,244 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 21:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU