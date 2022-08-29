Maharashtra sees 810 new Covid cases, 5 fatalities; active tally at 11,472

-
-
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 810 coronavirus cases and five fatalities, including three in Mumbai, raising the cumulative tally to 80,97,294 and the toll to 1,48,234, the state health department said.
A day earlier, the state had reported 1,639 infections and five deaths due to COVID-19.
Mumbai recorded 351 fresh cases.
Of the five COVID-19 fatalities, three were reported from Mumbai and one each from Nagpur city and Gondia district. Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate now stands at 1.73 per cent.
A total of 1,012 people were discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, which raised the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,37,588, leaving the state with 11,472 active cases, the department said in a bulletin.
The case recovery rate in the state is 98.03 per cent.
With 15,659 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 8,40,66,066.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 810, fatalities 5, active cases 11,472, tests 15,659.
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 21:16 IST