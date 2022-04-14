Mumbai logs 56 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 346

-
-
Mumbai on Thursday recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 10,58,623 and toll to 19,561, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
After a rise in infections over the last three days, the daily cases in the metropolis have witnessed a dip, while the city reported the second casualty of the month.
The city had on Wednesday reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.
Mumbai is now left with 346 active cases and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent, the official said.
With 40 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries has reached 10,38,716, he said.
As many as 11,991 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,67,57,163, the official said.
According to the BMC's bulletin, doubling rate of cases is at 15,325 days, while the overall growth rate for the period between April 7 and April 13 is 0.004 per cent.
Of the latest cases, 50 patients were asymptomatic and six are admitted to hospitals and one of them was on oxygen support, it was stated.
Only 13 of the total 26,143 hospital beds are occupied in the city, which has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.
