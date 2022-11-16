JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Thane records 5 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 165

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 165 active Covid-19 cases

Topics
Maharashtra | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Covid test
Representative Image

Five new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,164, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 165 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967. The count of recoveries has reached 7,35,790, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:12 IST

