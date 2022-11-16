Maharashtra: Thane records 5 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 165

Five new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,164, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 165 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967. The count of recoveries has reached 7,35,790, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)