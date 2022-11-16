Maharashtra: Thane records 5 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 165

-
Five new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,164, a health official said on Wednesday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 165 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967. The count of recoveries has reached 7,35,790, he added.
First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:12 IST
