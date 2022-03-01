Mahashivratri: Over 3.40 lakh people take holy dip in Ganga in Prayagraj

-
More than 3.40 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip in the Ganga here till Tuesday evening on the occasion of Mahashivratri, an official said.
A large number of Shiva devotees are doing 'abhishekham' with water and milk since morning at the Nagvasuki temple in Daraganj and the Mankameshwar temple on the banks of the Yamuna, an official of the Magh Mela Authority said.
The administration has arranged six ghats for the bathers on Mahashivratri, the last bathing festival of Magh Mela, he said.
As devotees thronged to the Shiva temples on the occasion, necessary facilities have been ensured around Someshwar Mahadev, Mankameshwar and Nag Vasuki temples and proper parking arrangements have also been made, the official said.
He said that apart from this, about 650 toilets have also been arranged in the Mela area. In the places where toilets are not available, arrangements have been made for mobile toilets of the Municipal Corporation.
Three first aid centres and a hospital is also operational in the Mela area, he added.
