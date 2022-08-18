JUST IN
Business Standard

Jammu-Kashmir likely to witness mainly dry weather in next 24 hours: MeT

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday.

Weather was mostly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

"Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 19.6, Pahalgam 13.7 and Gulmarg 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 11.3 and ALeh 13 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 26.4, Katra 24, Batote 18.2, Banihal 17.4 and Bhaderwah 16.7 as the minimum temperature.

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 12:13 IST

