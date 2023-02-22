JUST IN
Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm due to oil leak
Indo-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid
After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order
Peacekeeping missions should not exist in perpetuity: India to UN
Why no documentary on 1984 riots in Delhi, asks EAM S Jaishankar
Those behind 26/11 roam freely in Pakistan: Javed Akhtar in Lahore
LIVE: Putin blames West, Ukraine for starting war in address to nation
Mobilisation of hospital in short time shows India's preparedness: Army Gen
Delhi Jal Board joint director arrested in Rs 20 crores water bill scam
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala: NCS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Air India's Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm due to oil leak
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, no injury reported

The blaze erupted in some shanties in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar localities near the Dharavi fire station around 4.15 am, officials said

Topics
Fire accident | Dharavi | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

A major fire broke out in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, in the wee hours of Wednesday, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said.

The blaze erupted in some shanties in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar localities near the Dharavi fire station around 4.15 am, they said. "At least 12 fire engines, eight water tankers and other fire brigade vehicles are engaged in the firefighting operation that is currently underway," a civic official said.

The fire is confined to some huts, but there has been no report of injury to anyone, he said. Personnel from the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) administrative ward and other agencies are present at the spot, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fire accident

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 09:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.