Major-General level talks being held between India-China in Galwan valley

-
ALSO READ
Galwan Valley clash: 20 Indian soldiers killed in face-off with China
Ladakh standoff: India, China continue talks in Galwan valley, Hot Springs
Galwan clash: China suffered 35 casualties, say sources quoting US intel
After changing Galwan claim line thrice, PLA now claims the entire valley
Rajnath meets CDS, chiefs, EAM over developments in Galwan Valley, Ladakh
-
Major General-level talks are being held between India and China in the Galwan valley to further defuse the situation after the violent face-off between the troops on June 15-16, according to Army sources.
The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: India-China face-off LIVE: We're capable of giving befitting reply, says PM
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU