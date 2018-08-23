JUST IN
Business Standard

Malayalam film industry hit hard by Kerala floods; many theatres damaged

Four theatres were completely damaged in the floods

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Photo: Reuters

The Malayalam film industry has been hit hard by the recent torrential rains that ravaged the state with many theatres being inundated and some damaged.

A meeting of film producers, distributors and theatre owners with the office bearers of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce held here today decided to re-arrange the dates for releasing at least 10 films scheduled durinoffice-bearersl.

The industry has suffered a "huge loss" due to the rains and floods that hit the state,Chamber office bearers said.

They said four theatres were completely damaged in the floods.

Several other theatres have got inundated and a huge amount was required to be spent for getting it ready, they said.

"Overall Rs 300 million loss has been reported in the theatre area alone," Film Chamber General Secretary V C George said.
First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 20:29 IST

