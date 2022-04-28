Malaysia reports 3,471 new Covid-19 cases, 6 new deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Malaysia reports 3,519 Covid-19 infections, 29 more deaths in 24 hrs
Covid-19 pandemic raised antibiotic resistant infections: Study
Over 35,000 displaced in Malaysia's 7 states due to floods after heavy rain
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 17; nearly 70,000 displaced
Death toll from heavy flooding in Malaysia climbs to 41; 8 still missing
-
Malaysia reported 3,471 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,440,383, according to the health ministry.
There are 10 new imported cases and 3,461 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
A further six deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll to 35,526.
The ministry reported 6,900 new recoveries, lifting the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,346,421.
There are 58,436 active cases, 98 of whom are being held in intensive care and 63 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 34,833 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday, and 85 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 per cent have received boosters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU