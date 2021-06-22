5 people dead, 4 wounded in roadside bombing in Afghanistan's Ahmad Abad

Five civilians were killed and four wounded as a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in Ahmad Abad district of Afghanistan's Paktia province, an official said.

"The deadly roadside bombing which targeted a civilian vehicle in Machalgo area of Ahmad Abad district on Monday afternoon claimed five lives comprising a woman, two children and two men and also injured four All the victims are civilians," provincial government spokesman Abdul Rahman Mangal told Xinhua news agency.

All the victims were members of the same family who were going to attend a funeral service at a neighbouring village, the official added.

The spokeman blamed the Taliban militant group for the bombing.

The Taliban outfit, which is active in parts of Paktia province, is yet to make comment.

