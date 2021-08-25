Malls, religious places, educational institutes can now reopen in Bihar: CM

-
In view of the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that shops, malls, religious places will open normally and cinema halls at 50 per cent capacity.
Taking to Twitter, Bihar Chief Minister said, "The status of COVID-19 was reviewed. In view of the improvement in the situation of corona infection, all shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places will be able to open normally."
He also said that with the permission of the district administration and with all the required precautions all types of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events can be organised.
"All universities, colleges, technical educational institutions and schools (from class I to XII) as well as coaching institutes will also open normally. The examinations can be conducted by the universities, colleges, schools of the state," said the Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and eateries (with visitors) will be able to open with 50 per cent capacity.
He further urged people to take Bihar to take precautions.
"But in view of the possibility of the third wave, it is necessary for all of us to take precautions by following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour," he added.
Complete lockdown in the state was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections.
Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in the country, has been reporting a decline in daily COVID-19 cases.
As per the state health ministry, Bihar currently has 101 active COVID-19 cases.
