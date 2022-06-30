Man held over social media post threatening PM Modi, Amit Shah in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Stay at guesthouses, not hotels: UP CM Adityanath tells ministers
Yogi govt to set up stadiums, open gyms in 100 gram panchayats across UP
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time today
UP govt to develop 'Mahabharata Circuit' to boost historical tourism
Adityanath govt's second term will work with an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls
-
A man, who allegedly put up a social media post threatening to behead Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was arrested here, police said on Thursday.
The man, in the post had said the RSS and BJP leaders should apologise for the controversial remarks on prophet Mohammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, or their heads will be separated, they said.
The Moghalpura police on its own booked a case against the man for the inflammatory post and arrested him on Wednesday, police said.
He was produced before a local court which directed the police to give him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior Police official said.
Section 41A of the CrPC mandates that in cases where one's arrest is not immediately necessary the police shall issue a notice directing the person (to appear before a police officer) against whom a reasonable complaint has been made.
Accordingly, police issued the notice to the man, who was subsequently let off, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU