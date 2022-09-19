Manipur CM Biren Singh launches portal to address public grievances

Chief Minister has launched a web portal to enable people to redress their grievances, and provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues, officials said.

Three phone numbers, including two meant for the anti-corruption cell, has been made available on the portal 'CM da Haisi' (Let's inform the CM), they said.

"... It will enable fast redressal of and also provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues," Biren wrote in a Facebook post.

"This will further enable us to bring transparency and accountability in governance and delivery of public services," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)