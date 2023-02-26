JUST IN
Polling for Nagaland Assembly tomorrow; 13 lakh voters, 183 candidates
Congress adopts resolution on making MSP for crops a legal right of farmers
SC to hear plea by ex-servicemen for payment of OROP arrears in one go
BSF shoots down the drone intruding Indian territory in Amritsar sector
Delhi Police registers case over ruckus between AAP, BJP councillors
Japanese firm to help Kerala with its first waste-to-energy plant: CM
Low breastfeeding rates in infants born to mothers with Covid-19: Research
Congress promises MSP with legal guarantee under Swaminathan panel
IAF airlifts 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to Ladakh using IL-76
CBI arrests Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Polling for Nagaland Assembly tomorrow; 13 lakh voters, 183 candidates
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Manish Sisodia is innocent, his arrest is dirty politics: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the arrest of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, by the CBI is dirty politics and asserted that he was innocent

Topics
Delhi | Manish Sisodia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the arrest of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, by the CBI is dirty politics and asserted that he was innocent.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. His arrest has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give a reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning.

The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 20:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU