Maradona's watch, allegedly stolen in Dubai, recovered in Assam; 1 arrested

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Argentina remembers football legend Diego Maradona one year after his death
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Diego Maradona gets a tribute at Argentina's Copa America match
Cuban woman accuses Diego Maradona of raping her when she was a minor
-
Football legend Diego Maradona's watch, allegedly stolen in Dubai, was recovered from Assam's Sivasagar district on Saturday morning, following which a person was arrested, police said.
The accused person was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai in UAE that was storing the belongings of the late Argentinian footballer, they said.
The accused is suspected to be involved in the theft of a safe in which the limited edition Hublot watch was also kept, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.
After working for a few days at the company, the accused returned to Assam in August, taking leave stating that his father was unwell, he said.
The Assam Police swung into action after the Dubai Police reached out to India with information about the accused, the officer said.
Subsequently, the accused was arrested from his residence at 4 am and the watch was recovered, he said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was an operation involving international coordination between the police forces of the two countries.
Further legal action was being taken against the accused, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU