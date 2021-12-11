DRDO successfully tests extended range Pinaka rocker launcher in Pokhran

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) on Saturday announced that it has successfully tested the extended range (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Rajasthan's Pokhran Range.

The system has been designed by Laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) along with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, the technology has been transferred to the Indian industry.

As per the DRDO, the - ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade. The system has been designed in the light of emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range.

