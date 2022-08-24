JUST IN
Sonali's family suspect something "fishy" in her death, seeks investigation
Mask-free travel on German Chancellor's plane prompts fresh debate
Laal Singh Chadha, Shabash Mithu booked for ridiculing differently-abled
FASTags to be replaced by automatic number plate readers: Nitin Gadkari
IRCTC cancels 128 trains today, 24 Aug: Check list of trains cancelled
CBI raids RJD MLA in land for jobs case on day of Nitish's floor test
US reports over 15,000 monkeypox cases, highest in the world: CDC
Covid deaths in UK fall for 2nd week in a row: National Statistics Office
Data story: India records 10,649 new Covid cases, death toll at 527,452
US airstrikes target Iran backed militia-controlled areas in east Syria
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Laal Singh Chadha, Shabash Mithu booked for ridiculing differently-abled
Sonali's family suspect something "fishy" in her death, seeks investigation
Business Standard

Mask-free travel on German Chancellor's plane prompts fresh debate

The mask-free passengers did not violate any rules for the flight, the German government has stated

Topics
Germany | Coronavirus | Air passenger

IANS  |  Berlin 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a joint media conference with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. AP/PTI
German Chancellor

As Germany braces for the next Covid-19 wave, photos from a flight full of mask-less government officials, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and media representatives have prompted a renewed debate over health guidelines.

The criticism was sparked by pictures from a government jet Scholz and Economics Minister Robert Habeck used to fly to Montreal this week, dpa news agency reported on Wednesday.

Eighty passengers, including 25 media representatives, were on board the air force Airbus A340 flight to Canada on Sunday.

Pictures show Habeck in close contact with journalists without mouth and nose coverage.

The mask-free passengers did not violate any rules for the flight, the German government has stated.

"There is no mask requirement on air force flights. All travellers must present a recent negative PCR test before boarding. This ensures high-level protection," a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

An air force spokesperson elaborated that passengers on this trip were encouraged, not required, to wear a mask, because they were all tested beforehand.

Furthermore, hygiene procedures are highly regulated and constantly updated in light of the current situation.

Scholz responded to the criticism by referring to the "clear rules" for government flights during a press conference in Newfoundland on Tuesday.

Masks were also not mandatory on the Chancellor's internal government flight to Newfoundland.

On Wednesday, the German Cabinet plans to introduce a new set of Covid-19 safety regulations for the fall. According to the preliminary draft, general mask requirements on planes and long-distance trains nationwide will remain in place.

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, the parliamentary vice chairperson of the pro-business Free Democrats, one of the parties in the governing coalition, tweeted on Tuesday that, after seeing the photos, he could not continue to follow mask regulations on "normal" planes.

In response, flag carrier Lufthansa clarified that mask requirements will continue on its flights to and from Germany.

"A negative PCR test does not exempt one from wearing a mask," Lufthansa tweeted.

Flight crews are required to inform all passengers of the mask obligation, a Lufthansa spokesperson explained. Masks can only be removed briefly, for example for eating and drinking.

The German Foreign Office has not yet changed departmental guidelines for mask-wearing when Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock travels.

Every member of the German delegation must wear a mask for all means of public transportation.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 10:29 IST

`