Maximum temperature 32.7 deg C in Delhi; light rain likely on Tuesday

The national capital is likely to witness a light spell of rainfall on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.
The city recorded 18.1 mm downpour at Palam till 5.30 pm on Monday, it said.
Delhi had registered 13 mm downpour in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, and the minimum temperature settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.
The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 76 per cent, it said, adding that the city's maximum temperature was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius.
After witnessing uncharacteristically heavy rains and an irregular weather pattern in July, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall in August, the weather department said.
Delhi gets its maximum rainfall in July and August. Normally, the city receives 210.6 mm and 247.7 mm rainfall in July and August, respectively.
"Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall in August. It will be 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.
The capital gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was nearly 141 per cent above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall recorded in July since 2003 and the second-highest ever.
Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category at 7 pm. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 82.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
