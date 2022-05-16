May his teachings inspire us to follow peace: Mamata on Buddha Purnima

Chief Minister Monday said on the occasion of Purnima that the teachings of should inspire people to follow the path of peace and non-violence.

Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Purnima. May the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us to follow the paths of peace, non-violence, unity and love for all, Banerjee tweeted.

Buddha Purnima is observed in much of South Asia and East Asia to commemorate the birth of the founder of Buddhism.

