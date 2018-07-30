Batman, Superman and more at world's largest indoor theme park in Abu Dhabi

A fairyland
Warner Bros Abu Dhabi, inaugurated on 24 July, is a one-of-a-kind destination that boasts of 29 state-of-the-art thrill rides. It has interactive family-friendly attractions as well as live entertainment. There are also plenty of dining options --- from grab ‘n go to full-service restaurants and shopping opportunities.
Destination locator
The place is located on Yas Island, 15 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 50 minutes from Dubai.
Tickets online
Tickets to the fun-filled destination are now available. You will find options to purchase both daily admission tickets and annual passes on the tickets page of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. All new products and special offers are also regularly updated on the website.
A cool theme park
It is one of the world’s largest fully air-conditioned indoor theme parks that will remain open round the year, making it an ideal family destination no matter the season or the weather.
A grand venture
The complex is built across 1.65 million square feet (153,000 square metres).The park is owned by Miral Asset Management. It is developed at an estimated cost of $1billion.
Venture into Gotham City
The site has unveiled details about one of its most anticipated crowd-pullers. Batman fans can have the chance to walk the streets of Gotham City alongside notorious Super-Villains such as The Joker, The Riddler, Scarecrow and Harley Quinn.
Spoil yourself with a gift or two!
You can also pick up a souvenir of your choice, including an exclusive range of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi logo merchandise. You can find a wide choice of adult fashion, accessories, jewellery, gifts as well as stationery, homewares and candy.
