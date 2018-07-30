JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Quota protest looms on Maharashtra, several legislators threaten to resign
Business Standard

Batman, Superman and more at world's largest indoor theme park in Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros has opened its new $1-billion Warner Bros theme park to the public on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A fairyland

Features
1 / 7
Photo: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros Abu Dhabi, inaugurated on 24 July, is a one-of-a-kind destination that boasts of 29 state-of-the-art thrill rides. It has interactive family-friendly attractions as well as live entertainment. There are also plenty of dining options --- from grab ‘n go to full-service restaurants and shopping opportunities.

Destination locator

Where is the park?
2 / 7
Photo: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

The place is located on Yas Island, 15 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 50 minutes from Dubai.

Tickets online

Tickets available online
3 / 7
Photo: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Tickets to the fun-filled destination are now available. You will find options to purchase both daily admission tickets and annual passes on the tickets page of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. All new products and special offers are also regularly updated on the website.

A cool theme park

Fully air conditioned indoor theme park
4 / 7
Photo: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

It is one of the world’s largest fully air-conditioned indoor theme parks that will remain open round the year, making it an ideal family destination no matter the season or the weather.

A grand venture

Area
5 / 7
Photo: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

The complex is built across 1.65 million square feet (153,000 square metres).The park is owned by Miral Asset Management. It is developed at an estimated cost of $1billion.

Venture into Gotham City 

Abu Dhabi's Gotham city set to thrill guests
6 / 7
Photo: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

The site has unveiled details about one of its most anticipated crowd-pullers. Batman fans can have the chance to walk the streets of Gotham City alongside notorious Super-Villains such as The Joker, The Riddler, Scarecrow and Harley Quinn.

Spoil yourself with a gift or two!

Spoil yourself with a gift or two!
7 / 7
Photo: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

You can also pick up a souvenir of your choice, including an exclusive range of Warner Bros. World  Abu Dhabi logo merchandise. You can find a wide choice of adult fashion, accessories, jewellery, gifts as well as stationery, homewares and candy.


First Published: Mon, July 30 2018. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements