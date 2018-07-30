JUST IN
Business Standard

Process of claims on NRC will start from Aug 30, continue for a month: MHA

The window of claims and objections will be from August 30 to September 30

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released, at a NRC Seva Kendra in Nagaon on Monday, July 30, 2018 | Photo: PTI

The process of claims and objections to the draft NRC in Assam will start from August 30 and continue for a month, a senior Home Ministry official said.

The process if required can be also extended by another month, he said.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of Assam citizens, published on Monday with the names of about 4 million residents of the state not being included in it.

The process of claims and objections to the NRC will start on August 30 and the date was fixed taking into consideration that those whose names are not part of the draft NRC can gather documents in the next one month and prepare to approach NRC authorities, the official said.

The window of claims and objections will be from August 30 to September 30 and if required NRC authorities may extend the period by another month -- till October 30, he said.

During the period, no coercive action will be taken against anyone, the official said.

At a press conference in Guwahati, Registrar General of India Sailesh announced that 2,89,83,677 people were found to be eligible for inclusion in the draft of the NRC out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

The updating of the NRC is a Supreme Court-monitored process being carried out in Assam.
First Published: Mon, July 30 2018. 19:25 IST

